Man killed in Oakwood truck stop accident ID'd

OAKWOOD — A Jacksonville man is dead following an accident between a semi-tractor trailer and a pedestrian at an Oakwood gas station Tuesday evening.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Kevin Edwards, 47. She said an autopsy will be held later today.

The accident occurred at 6:47 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station, 502 N. Oakwood Road, state police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, also a semi driver, was in the east parking lot near the diesel fuel pumps when the driver of a red, 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer and semi pulled out from the fuel pumps and struck the man. The semi dragged the victim onto Oakwood Road to the Interstate 74 eastbound ramp.

The report said the semi driver — a 45-year-old Martinsville, Ohio, man — thought his vehicle had mechanical problems and pulled over on the ramp. A witness then alerted the driver that he struck a pedestrian in the parking lot.

The report said emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

State police and the Vermilion County coroner’s office are still investigating the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.