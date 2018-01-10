UPDATED: new fog advisory issued for northern counties

Wednesday 9:40 a.m. update



The dense fog advisory has been trimmed to include Champaign, Vermilion, DeWitt and Piatt counties. It still runs until 12 p.m.



A separate dense fog advisory has been issued for Ford and Iroquois counties until 3 p.m.



Tuesday 9:53 p.m. update



A new dense fog advisory has been issued for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 12 p.m. Wednesday.



Tuesday 5:15 a.m. update

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois until 12 p.m Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says visibility could be about one-quarter of a mile, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Below freezing temperatures may allow icy conditions to develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Make sure to slow down and use your headlights.



Original

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 12 p.m. Tuesday.



Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile in the overnight hours, leading to hazardous driving conditions.