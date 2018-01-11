Winter weather advisory issued for Thursday into Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of East Central Illinois from Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday.

One to two inches of snow are possible, while up to a tenth of an inch of ice is also expected.

A strong cold front will cause temperatures to drop 30 to 40 degrees in a few hours as well. The ice and snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, so be sure to use caution while driving.