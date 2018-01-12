UPDATED: winter weather advisory extended

Friday 5:40 a.m. Update

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until later Friday for a portion of East Central Illinois.

Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties are all under the advisory until noon Friday

Mixed precipitation will change to all snow by mid-morning. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two are possible.

Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, so use caution while driving.

Original Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of East Central Illinois from Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday.

One to two inches of snow are possible, while up to a tenth of an inch of ice is also expected.

A strong cold front will cause temperatures to drop 30 to 40 degrees in a few hours as well. The ice and snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, so be sure to use caution while driving.