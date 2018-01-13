Prison sentence for convicted man with gun

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Ryan Mason, 26, of Champaign.

URBANA — A 26-year-old Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having a gun when he shouldn't have was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Ryan Mason, 26, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He admitted that on Nov. 27, he possessed a gun in a car that Champaign police stopped because it had been reported stolen two days earlier from a home on Southwood Drive in Champaign.

In exchange for Mason's guilty plea, accepted by Champaign County Judge Roger Webber, Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other charges in the same case of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and theft.

The latter two charges alleged that Mason had entered a video store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign on Nov. 25 and stole a video game controller.

Court records show that Mason had a prior conviction for armed robbery from Cook County in 2012.

He was given credit on his sentence for 47 days already served.

On Wednesday, co-defendant Demetrius Collins, 20, who listed addresses in Rantoul and Champaign, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.