UPDATED: snow, wind chill advisories issued for East Central Illinois

New 3:20 p.m. Sunday:



A winter weather advisory has been issued for the rest of East Central Illinois from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

In addition, the weather service has issued a wind chill advisory for East Central Illinois from 6 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Overnight wind chill readings could reach minus 20 degrees.



If you have to be outside, wear plenty of warm clothing.



Original story 2:01 p.m. Sunday:



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.



Three to five inches of snow are possible in these areas.



In the Champaign-Urbana area, WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje said one to three inches of snow are possible. Snow is expected to arrive after 4 p.m.



This will lead to hazardous driving conditions. You should slow down and have winter weather supplies in your vehicles. Also, check on pets and the elderly.



