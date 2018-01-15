No injuries after truck fire spreads to garage near Mahomet
No one was hurt Monday morning after a truck fire spread to an attached garage just west of Mahomet.
Corn Belt Fire Chief John Koller said crews were called to 1110 Spring Lake Road shortly after 9 a.m. The residents reported that they had started the truck to warm it up then came back soon after to find flames.
Koller said the truck and garage sustained heavy damage, and there was smoke damage in the rest of the home. He did not have a dollar estimate for damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
