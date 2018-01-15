One dead, one injured in crash on I-57 near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — A Savoy man died Monday morning after losing control of his car on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the 58-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck north at 10:18 a.m. near milepost 246 near Thomasboro when he lost control, slid sideways through the median and entered the southbound lanes, where he was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford box truck.

That driver was unable to avoid the crash, state police said, and while it is still under investigation, no tickets were issued.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. The Savoy man died from his injuries at the hospital, state police said. The other driver, a 65-year-old man from Paxton, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said.