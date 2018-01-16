Snow removal rules in effect for Champaign, Urbana
|
Property owners in certain areas of Champaign and Urbana now have to clear their sidewalks after the latest winter storm dumped about three inches of snow on the area.
Sidewalks in the downtown, university and South Philo Road districts in Urbana must be cleared by 12 p.m. Wednesday.
In Champaign, property owners in the downtown and campustown areas have until 10 a.m. Thursday to clear their sidewalks.
If the sidewalks aren't cleared, they could be cleared by the cities at the property owner's expense.
