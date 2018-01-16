UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on I-57 near Thomasboro

New 9:53 a.m. Tuesday:



The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of the victim in Monday's fatal crash on Interstate 57 four miles south of Rantoul.



Coroner Duane Northrup said 58 year-old Robert Bross of Savoy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:40 a.m. Monday, about 20 minutes after the accident. Northrup said an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.



State police said a pick-up truck driven by Bross was headed north when it left the road, went through the median and struck a southbound box truck.



Bross died at the hospital, while the other driver, a 65 year-old Paxton man, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. The Paxton man is not expected to be ticketed.



-Michael Kiser



**



Original story 2:17 p.m. Monday:



THOMASBORO — A Savoy man died Monday morning after losing control of his car on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the 58-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck north at 10:18 a.m. near milepost 246 near Thomasboro when he lost control, slid sideways through the median and entered the southbound lanes, where he was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford box truck.

That driver was unable to avoid the crash, state police said, and while it is still under investigation, no tickets were issued.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. The Savoy man died from his injuries at the hospital, state police said. The other driver, a 65-year-old man from Paxton, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said.



-Ben Zigterman