UPDATED: Wind-chill advisory expires; blowing snow reported

New 11:22 a.m. Monday:



The wind-chill advisory for East Central Illinois is set to expire at 12 p.m. Tuesday.



Meanwhile, this advisory from Illinois State Police:

Troopers are advising several areas of the Interstates, U.S. roads and state toads are beginning to glaze over due to blowing snow and freezing temperatures. The wind is now west-northwest which is causing both north-south roads and east-west roads to have the potential to glaze over. Some areas also have very low visibility due to white-out conditions.



Please use caution and keep your eyes on the road.

* * * * *

New 12:13 p.m. Monday:

A winter-weather advisory for East Central Illinois has been extended until 3 p.m. Monday. Roads are slick and snow-packed, and blowing snow is also making travel hazardous.

The wind-chill advisory remains in effect. It starts Monday night and runs through Tuesday morning.

* * * * *

New 3:20 p.m. Sunday:

A winter-weather advisory has been issued for the rest of East Central Illinois from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory tonight through Monday morning. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Ad8YZtdKm8 — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 14, 2018

In addition, the weather service has issued a wind-chill advisory for East Central Illinois from 6 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Overnight readings could reach minus-20 degrees.

If you have to be outside, wear plenty of warm clothing.

* * * * *

Original story, published 2:01 p.m. Sunday:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

Three to 5 inches of snow is possible in these areas.

In the Champaign-Urbana area, WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje said 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. Snow is expected to arrive after 4 p.m.

This will lead to hazardous driving conditions. You should slow down and have winter-weather supplies in your vehicles. Also, check on pets and the elderly.

Click here for the forecast.

Click here for Greg Soulje's blog.

Click here for a list of closings.

Click here for updates from area first responders.