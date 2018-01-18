Former Gilman clerk facing theft charge

Photo by: Provided Michelle Fancher jail booking photo

The former clerk in the city of Gilman is facing charges alleging she stole thousands of dollars from the city over several years.



Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said Michelle Fancher turned herself in Thursday. She was wanted on a warrant charging her with official misconduct and theft. Fancher bonded out of jail and will appear in court in the near future.



Hagen said Fancher is accused of embezzling between $10,000 and $100,000 of city money from 2011 to 2017. No other details on the alleged crime were available.



Fancher resigned last August amid an outside audit of the city's book-keeping. Mayor Rick Theesfeld said at the time that the auditors "found some issues they brought to our attention."