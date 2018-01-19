Urbana man who admitted buying identity, voting illegally in U.S. gets time served

URBANA — A Mexican national who pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of voting illegally in U.S. elections and making a false statement in an application for a U.S. passport was sentenced Friday to time served, meaning that he could be released from custody any day.

But his attorneys, Tony and Evan Bruno, said it's unclear what will happen to 34-year-old Miguel Valencia-Sandoval, since he faces deportation back to Mexico by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Valencia-Sandoval has been in custody for more than a year since he was arrested after attempting to re-enter the United States at Laredo, Texas, in January 2017. In his court appearance Friday, he was dressed in a gray striped jumpsuit from the Macon County Jail.

Before the arrest, he had lived in Urbana with his wife, Maria Ramirez, since 2005, raising three children, all of whom were born here. He had held several jobs, even at one time owning and operating a Mexican restaurant while using the identity of a Texas man named Ramiro G. Vasquez.

Valencia-Sandoval admitted, according to a federal affidavit, that he was not the true owner of the Texas birth certificate for Ramiro Vasquez and that he had bought it for $50,000 in 2005.

In exchange for his plea last year, more-serious charges of aggravated identity theft were dismissed against Valencia-Sandoval. His attorneys said after the sentencing Friday that they don't believe that a Ramiro Vasquez ever existed and contended that a Texas woman who gave birth in 1971 obtained two birth certificates, one for a real child and another as a sham, and the phony birth certificate is the one that Valencia-Sandoval bought.

"There's no evidence he ever lived," Tony Bruno said of Ramiro G. Vasquez. "The feds were never able to find any evidence of him."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office had no comment.

U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce imposed the sentence Friday afternoon, saying that it fit within the guidelines of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

"It is not my job to second-guess Congress or the sentencing commission, and I'm not inclined to create new law," he said.

And he noted that Valencia-Sandoval had no criminal record, had been employed, paid taxes and even voted (eight times in Champaign County, according to records at the county clerk's office, between 2008 and 2016, including the 2012 Republican primary and the 2014 and 2016 Democratic primaries).

"So if anyone wishes to second-guess the sentencing guidelines or say that Congress got it wrong, my first question to them would be 'Did you vote, do you pay all your taxes, do you always work until you retire?'" Bruce said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres, who prosecuted the case, said "the sanctity of the vote is the cornerstone of a free society" and anyone who votes illegally "erodes confidence in our system."

Tony Bruno said Valencia-Sandoval "built a life here and worked 80 hours a week hanging drywall, raising four kids, paying taxes and voting, which is more than can be said for many Americans. He shouldn't have voted."

Bruce asked the defendant if he wanted to make a statement in court and Valencia-Sandoval responded in Spanish, "I just want to apologize, and I would want to ask forgiveness for what I have done and for all the time that I have wasted for all of you. I am so sorry. I am very sorry."

More than 40 letters in support of Valencia-Sandoval were submitted by friends, neighbors, relatives and past employers, most of them citing his devotion to his family and his ambition.

"Ramiro has been a loyal and reliable subcontractor for our company for two years. His hard work and dedication are testament to his strong work ethic," wrote Rick Scott, co-owner of Kevin Daniels Painting & Drywall, using Valencia-Sandoval's assumed name.

Tricia Jayme, a neighbor of Valencia-Sandoval, said that he "and his family have always been very kind to us. We found comfort knowing we have them as neighbors."

Ricardo Onate of Decatur wrote that Valencia-Sandoval "is a great person, a great friend, great human being who came across one of the toughest situations anybody would be in and he needed to make a decision at the time whether to stay in the country and raise his family here or go back to Mexico where there is really no future for a family or to raise our kids."

One of his young daughters wrote that "I want you to know that my daddy is the best dad in the world because he loves us and takes care of us he's always working a lot so he can give us everything we need. And he needs to work to get a lot of money because now that he's not around, mommy can't buy us a lot of stuff because she doesn't get a whole lot of money."

Another daughter said her father is "a great dad and I've would never trade him with anybody or all the gold and silver in the planet. And I miss him a lot and I want him to come back with us soon."