Davis: Democrats 'are the ones who shut down the government'

WASHINGTON — Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said a government shutdown that began at midnight Saturday was a political message — “not a coincidence” — on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidency.

This is the first time that a shutdown has occurred when one party holds majorities in both houses of Congress and controls the presidency.

Democrats “are the ones who shut down the government,” Davis said Saturday.

“I don’t think they were bargaining in good faith yesterday,” he added, saying it was “more about messaging than government.”

Democrats and Republicans blamed each other while continuing to seek to break the impasse Saturday.

Davis and other members of Illinois’ congressional delegation charged that Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, were leading an effort to block a Senate vote.

“We already passed our bill,” Davis said, putting the onus on the Senate.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in another shutdown” fight, said the congressman, referencing the one that occurred in 2013, his first year in his current position.

He said the House had done its job in funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program for another six years and finding money to support the military.

The bill was designed to get bipartisan support, but “the Democrats were nowhere to be seen,” he said in a brief teleconference with reporters.

He said legislators need to be looking forward, passing a 2018 bill that can lead to government effectiveness in years ahead.

“We need 2018 to move on to 2019,” Davis said.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the Senate reaching a bipartisan agreement.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of Illinois Republicans reiterated Davis’ arugments.

”We voted for a bill to fund and keep open the government, fund our military, and fully fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years. Now, Sens. Durbin and Duckworth must do their job,” it said. “Delaying the continuing resolution only delays negotiations on a DACA fix. Our senators should end their filibuster threat and instead allow a vote to ensure our troops are paid and certainty is given to the 325,990 children who rely on CHIP in Illinois.”