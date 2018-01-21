Dense fog advisory remains for northern counties

The dense fog advisory for most of East Central Illinois has been extended until 4 p.m. Sunday.



For Ford and Iroquois counties, a separate dense fog advisory runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.



Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile. So you should take precautions while driving: slow down, turn your lights on, leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.



