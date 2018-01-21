Dense fog advisory remains for northern counties
The dense fog advisory for most of East Central Illinois has been extended until 4 p.m. Sunday.
For Ford and Iroquois counties, a separate dense fog advisory runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.
Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile. So you should take precautions while driving: slow down, turn your lights on, leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Dense fog will continue this afternoon across eastern and parts of southeast Illinois. Visibilities of one quarter mile or less will be comm pic.twitter.com/bvvpfZYTMS
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 21, 2018
