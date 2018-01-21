Parkland student picked as Illinois fair queen

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/The News-Gazette Samantha Hasselbring, 19, of Cissna Park

SPRINGFIELD — Miss Iroquois County was selected Sunday night as the 59th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

Samantha Hasselbring, 19, a Parkland College student from Cissna Park will reign over the 2018 Illinois and DuQuoin state fairs. She will also represent all of the 104 Illinois county fairs.

She won at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

Hasselbring is currently attending Parkland College, where she is majoring in elementary education.

"The feeling is indescribable," Hasselbring said. "You never think it's going to happen. It's a dream come true."

Hasselbring grew up on a farm where her father raises cattle, and her mother is a teacher.