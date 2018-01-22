Alleged theft by Gilman clerk involved resident payments
The Iroquois County State's Attorney said, so far, authorities have been able to account for $42,000 that were allegedly stolen by Gilman's city clerk.
Michelle Fancher, 50, is facing charges of theft and official misconduct. She's free after posting bond ahead of a Feb. 21 court date.
State's attorney Jim Devine said between 2011 and 2017, Fancher allegedly took cash from residents who were paying their water, sewage and garbage fees. Devine said Fancher allegedly marked the accounts as paid but pocketed the money.
- Hear from Jim Devine.
Devine said in August of last year, Fancher went on vacation, then city officials found issues with the books. When Fancher was confronted, she resigned.
Devine added that he's not aware of why Fancher allegedly took the money.
If Fancher is convicted, she could get probation or up to 15 years in prison.
Her attorney, Lance Cagle of Paxton, declined to comment.
