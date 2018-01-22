Crash reported in Douglas County
TUSCOLA — State police are at the scene of a semi crash on Interstate 57 north of Tuscola.
The crash took place after 8 p.m. Monday.
Sgt. J. Tom Lillard said the truck tractor semi trailer is in the center median on I-57 at milepost 215, about four miles north of Tuscola.
Work crews are in the process of removing the vehicle from the center median.
While the work takes place, the passing lane on northbound I-57 was temporarily closed, The driving lane remained open. Both lanes re-opened at 9:42 p.m.
Lillard advises motorists to use caution in the area.
