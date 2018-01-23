Champaign police investigating alleged child-abduction attempt

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an alleged attempt at child abduction Tuesday morning near Morrissey Park on the southern edge of the city.

Champaign police spokeswoman received a report shortly after 7 a.m. from a 13-year-old boy walking to his bus stop, according to spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds.

The boy said a vehicle pulled up to him, and the driver demanded he get in, implying he had a gun, Meaderds said.

The driver was described as a white male, about 40 years old with white facial hair, driving a red, four-door Dodge pickup truck, Meaderds said.

After receiving the report, multiple officers canvassed the area around the park. Officers were also made available to area schools during arrival and dismissal times, Meaderds said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been near Morrissey Park around that time, to call them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.