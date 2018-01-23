UPDATE: Crash cash came from video-gambling terminals

Image Gallery: Crash spills cash over Interstate 74 » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Illinois State Police investigate a crash that covered the roadway with debris including cash and cashout vouchers on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.:

MAHOMET — A two-vehicle crash about midday Tuesday left cash scattered across Interstate 74 near Mahomet.

State police said bills were spilled when a driver carrying the money for a company that operates video-gambling terminals lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another. The highway was closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the cash, Trooper Tracy Lillard said.

The driver, who wasn't identified, was eastbound on I-74 at milepost 176, about 2 miles east of Mahomet, at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his black passenger car for unknown reasons, struck the right guardrail and spun out of control, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed trailer, Lillard said. Both of these cars ended up in the center median.

The driver of the black passenger car was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

To avoid the crash, another vehicle swerved and struck the right guardrail, Lillard said. That vehicle, a Ford SUV, landed in the right ditch, and the driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Lillard said.

That driver was charged with driving while their license is revoked and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, Lillard said.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 1 p.m.:

MAHOMET -- A two-vehicle crash just before noon Tuesday blocked eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about two miles east of Mahomet, according to state police.

The crash involved a Ford Escape and a pickup truck, state trooper Tracy Lillard said, and resulted in cash spilling onto the highway.

There were minor, non-life threatening injuries, Lillard said.

Traffic was blocked for about an hour, but is now clear.

* * * * *

Original story:

A crash with injuries is blocking both lanes of eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about 2 miles east of Mahomet, state trooper Sgt. Mark Holley said just before noon Tuesday.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Prairie View Road, and delays are expected for several hours.

Holley urged drivers to use caution and seek an alternate route.