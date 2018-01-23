UPDATE: I-74 reopens after crash spills cash

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette A crash with injuries blocked both lanes of eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 just before noon Tuesday. It also resulted in cash being spilled across the roadway.

UPDATED 1 p.m.:

MAHOMET -- A two-vehicle crash just before noon Tuesday blocked eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about two miles east of Mahomet, according to state police.

The crash involved a Ford Escape and a pickup truck, state trooper Tracy Lillard said, and resulted in cash spilling onto the highway.

There were minor, non-life threatening injuries, Lillard said.

Traffic was blocked for about an hour, but is now clear.

* * * *

Original story:

A crash with injuries is blocking both lanes of eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176, about two miles east of Mahomet, state trooper Sgt. Mark Holley said just before noon Tuesday.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Prairie View Road, and delays are expected for several hours.

Holley urged drivers to use caution and seek an alternate route.