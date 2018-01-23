Yoakam set to play Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam will perform with guest Brandy Clark at 7:30 p.m. March 28, for a live concert at the Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C

Tickets range from $49.50 to $125 and go on sale Friday.

The box office number is 217-356-9063.

Yoakam has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and another 14 landing in the Top 10.