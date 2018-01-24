Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, January 25, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Hardee's on South Neil closes abruptly
| Subscribe

More Local

Hardee's on South Neil closes abruptly

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 12:46pm | Ben Zigterman
Hardees South Neil3.jpg
Photo by: Ben Zigterman/The News-Gazette
A sign on the door Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Hardee's at 1703 S. Neil St., C, announced its closure and asked customers to visit its other Champaign location on Bradley Avenue.
  • Image
    Hardees South Neil2.jpg
  • Image
    Hardees South Neil1.jpg

Business tips? Email bzigterman@news-gazette.com

CHAMPAIGN — The Hardee’s on South Neil Street has closed.

A sign on its door at 1703 S. Neil St. encourages customers to visit the other restaurant in Champaign at 1806 W. Bradley Ave.

A worker there confirmed the closing. Calls to the corporate office were not immediately returned.

The Hardee’s in Rantoul also recently closed.

Sections (3):News, Local, Business

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

welive wrote 12 hours 15 min ago

Was only a matter of time.All hardees will be closed.

 