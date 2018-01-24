Hardee's on South Neil closes abruptly

Photo by: Ben Zigterman/The News-Gazette A sign on the door Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Hardee's at 1703 S. Neil St., C, announced its closure and asked customers to visit its other Champaign location on Bradley Avenue. Image

Business tips? Email bzigterman@news-gazette.com

CHAMPAIGN — The Hardee’s on South Neil Street has closed.

A sign on its door at 1703 S. Neil St. encourages customers to visit the other restaurant in Champaign at 1806 W. Bradley Ave.

A worker there confirmed the closing. Calls to the corporate office were not immediately returned.

The Hardee’s in Rantoul also recently closed.