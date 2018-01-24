Hardee's on South Neil closes abruptly
CHAMPAIGN — The Hardee’s on South Neil Street has closed.
A sign on its door at 1703 S. Neil St. encourages customers to visit the other restaurant in Champaign at 1806 W. Bradley Ave.
A worker there confirmed the closing. Calls to the corporate office were not immediately returned.
The Hardee’s in Rantoul also recently closed.
