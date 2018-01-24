Winter weather advisory to the north

Updated 9:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties until noon Wednesday.

Freezing drizzle is expected to result in a light glaze of ice on roads, parking lots, and sidewalks. That will create some travel difficulties, especially on untreated roadways. Be sure to use caution while driving.

