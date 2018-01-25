Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tech networking event set
Tech networking event set

Thu, 01/25/2018 - 2:56pm | Paul Wood


CHAMPAIGN — Hackers and Founders will be hosting a networking event with the goal of bringing tech enthusiasts, business people and investors together for conversation and creative collaboration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at Big Grove Tavern, 1 E. Main St., C.

The world’s largest network of entrepreneurs, Hackers and Founders noted in a press release that “Champaign-Urbana has quietly been the birthplace of many innovations that touch our lives, from the MRI to the web browser to LED technology.”
 

