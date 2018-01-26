#Mailbag sneak peek: Overkill or preserving the peace?
“My question is about Wayne Williams’ use of Urbana police when terminating two longtime employees (at the Cunningham Township Assessor’s office). Why would the new chief go along with such a request, which sure seemed like overkill? Does Mr. Williams’ new title allow him the ability to use police when he sees fit? If any Urbana business were about to let people go and asked for police to be on site, would Urbana go along with such a request?”
The Urbana Police Department will conduct a stand-by for citizens when requested, said Chief Sylvia Morgan.
“The general purpose of the stand-by is to preserve the peace during a potentially volatile situation. Most often, a stand-by will occur in a domestic situation,” she said.
Morgan said that she did not approve Williams’ request to have an officer present when he terminated veteran deputy assessors Jamie Willard and Kim Hooper.
“Mr. Williams spoke with a sergeant and was insistent that he needed a police officer to come to his office and stand by while he terminated two employees. He was unable to provide any substantive reasons as to why, but was adamant that he needed an officer to be present,” Morgan said. “As a result, the sergeant agreed and had an officer respond and stand by while the employees gathered their belongings and left the building.”
However If they were terminated just shy of a deserved pension for no particular reason, other than somone high on power that they could, this would make the act of termination more potentially emotional, as it would be a heartless, aggressive to the point of an assault on their character, and no doubt would leave them feeling financhially assaulted.
Still they were just two little old ladies, it does seem cowardly to not be able to withstand questions and tears.
It does seem that some ordinance that should protect employees from this kind of evoking of personal power termination, otherwise why value a pension at all?
And if they were men, would he have been so quick to dismiss them without due diligence? Clearly they were not "just" secretaries.
And another thing, how is this in the best interest of the District to fire without a trained replacement ready to start?
Whose doing the work they did? Is it costing a great deal more in the short and long run? Are there problems and penalties for things running late?
Is the general public going to be subject to this kind of decision making in reference to taxes or accessment based on whim or worse?
The properties on the North end have an intrinsic value to developers, are folks going to ousted from their homes without due process, with big increases, expensive to challenge, for the quick buck to reign?
Every homeowner association in this district should be consulting a legal representation as a group, just in case.
I would hope the city is looking for ways to protect the public at large from this kind of shannagans.
This guy seems to be one bad decision after another. It seems that he just can't avoid it.
If he thought that the termininations would lead to a situation that would require the police, he should have re-thought the terminations... or spoken to someone else about it first.
Does the thought that "Am I making a bad decision here" just not reside anywhere inside of his head?
Also, did it not occur to the Sergeant that he/she might need to escalate such an unusal request, especially when Williams couldn't give justification for it, and get the Chief involved?
In today’s environment employers it is prudent to have security on the scene when terminating employees . Happens all the time in the private sector . What is disturbing is there is all of this hype about two political appointees who came in when the Republican was elected 8 years ago. Diane Marlin fired people when she took office . Not a single word about that . I recognize that the white folk of Champaign County are not accustomed to a black man with power but Wayne has not done anything other elected officials have done when they have taken office. Give it a rest people, your racial bias is showing. Judge the man after 2-3 years in office , his performance can actually be fairly evaluated then.
Having the police stand by while someone is fired does not "happen all the time". And now that you've indicated that Diane Marlin fired people when she took office why don't you tell us who that was and what the circumstances were. You seem to know a lot and you feel free to throw information out there without anything, at all, to back it up. So, I am asking you for the information you seem to have.
The new assessor sounds like a person that I would not want to work for, however I would also not expect to be fired by him either before I even actually started working for him. He sounds like an insecure, inexperienced, unprofessional guy that is in over his head already. I'm glad the women got the benefits they were entitled to and I'm sorry they had to fight so hard to have that happen.
I stand corrected , Prussing’s chief of staff resigned .... before he would have gotten fired by Marlin. You people are spewing negative speculation about the performance of an elected official as Assessor BEFORE he has actually assessed one piece of property. The job does require a state certification so he’s certainly qualified. But as a white person in Champaign County you should ask yourself one question. Have you ever been personally, or witnessed, or know of someone, who has had their employment terminated by a black man. When you draw a blank canvass then take a deeper look into the real reasons this is causing you a visceral reaction. Never to late to get Woke
