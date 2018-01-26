Mailbag sneak peek: Overkill or preserving the peace?

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/The News-Gazette Wayne Williams

Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Fridays. There's still time to submit questions by clicking here.

Until then, a sampling of this week's Q&A:

“My question is about Wayne Williams’ use of Urbana police when terminating two longtime employees (at the Cunningham Township Assessor’s office). Why would the new chief go along with such a request, which sure seemed like overkill? Does Mr. Williams’ new title allow him the ability to use police when he sees fit? If any Urbana business were about to let people go and asked for police to be on site, would Urbana go along with such a request?”

The Urbana Police Department will conduct a stand-by for citizens when requested, said Chief Sylvia Morgan.

“The general purpose of the stand-by is to preserve the peace during a potentially volatile situation. Most often, a stand-by will occur in a domestic situation,” she said.

Morgan said that she did not approve Williams’ request to have an officer present when he terminated veteran deputy assessors Jamie Willard and Kim Hooper.

“Mr. Williams spoke with a sergeant and was insistent that he needed a police officer to come to his office and stand by while he terminated two employees. He was unable to provide any substantive reasons as to why, but was adamant that he needed an officer to be present,” Morgan said. “As a result, the sergeant agreed and had an officer respond and stand by while the employees gathered their belongings and left the building.”