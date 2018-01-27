Shooting in north Champaign under investigation

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting in north Champaign that injured a woman.

Preliminary information is that the woman was shot shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street, near the intersection with North Willis Avenue. That's about a block west of Prospect Avenue.

Police are looking for a man believed responsible. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unavailable.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.