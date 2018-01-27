Shooting in north Champaign under investigation
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting in north Champaign that injured a woman.
Preliminary information is that the woman was shot shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street, near the intersection with North Willis Avenue. That's about a block west of Prospect Avenue.
Police are looking for a man believed responsible. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unavailable.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
Mary, with the importance of capturing the shooter of paramount importance, is there a description of the suspect?
"Police are looking for a man believed responsible."
MAN? She saw a man shoot her but didn't recognize the race of the "man"?
Incompetent. Now it is Mary and Julia.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.