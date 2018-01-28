UPDATE: Champaign police seek man who shot woman during alleged drug deal

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. Sunday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man in a shooting during an alleged drug deal Saturday night that put a woman in the hospital.

Lt. Nate Rath said at around 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of Harvard Street and McKinley Avenue. He said officers discovered that the 18-year-old victim had gone to a home in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue to buy drugs, and after she went inside, the suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. She refused, and the man struck her with the gun, then shot her as she fled.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not yet known.

Police said they later searched the home and found evidence related to the shooting and the sale of drugs.

The suspect is described as a black man; about 30 years old; 6 feet, 3 inches tall; 225 pounds; with facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

If you have information on this crime, please call police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Anonymous tips may also be left online at 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

— Tim Ditman

* * * * *

Original story, published Saturday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting in north Champaign that left one woman injured.

Preliminary information is that the woman was shot shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street, near the intersection with North Willis Avenue. That's about a block west of Prospect Avenue.

Police are looking for a man believed responsible. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unavailable.

Anyone with information should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

— Mary Schenk