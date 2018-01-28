Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Champaign police seek man who shot woman during alleged drug deal
UPDATE: Champaign police seek man who shot woman during alleged drug deal

Sun, 01/28/2018 - 6:50pm | Mary Schenk and Tim Ditman

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. Sunday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man in a shooting during an alleged drug deal Saturday night that put a woman in the hospital.

Lt. Nate Rath said at around 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of Harvard Street and McKinley Avenue. He said officers discovered that the 18-year-old victim had gone to a home in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue to buy drugs, and after she went inside, the suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. She refused, and the man struck her with the gun, then shot her as she fled.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not yet known.

Police said they later searched the home and found evidence related to the shooting and the sale of drugs.

The suspect is described as a black man; about 30 years old; 6 feet, 3 inches tall; 225 pounds; with facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

If you have information on this crime, please call police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Anonymous tips may also be left online at 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

— Tim Ditman

* * * * *

Original story, published Saturday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting in north Champaign that left one woman injured.

Preliminary information is that the woman was shot shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street, near the intersection with North Willis Avenue. That's about a block west of Prospect Avenue.

Police are looking for a man believed responsible. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unavailable.

Anyone with information should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

— Mary Schenk

Comments

jparks wrote 1 day 5 hours ago

Mary, with the importance of capturing the shooter of paramount importance, is there a description of the suspect?

"Police are looking for a man believed responsible."  

MAN?  She saw a man shoot her but didn't recognize the race of the "man"?

Incompetent.  Now it is Mary and Julia.

 

rsp wrote 1 day 3 hours ago

Sounds like they don't want your help...

jparks wrote 7 hours 1 min ago

"Sounds like they don't want your help..."

Looks like they might need my help.

Khristine wrote 13 hours 31 min ago
They obviously know the man they’re looking for. She was at a verifiable address buying drugs from someone she probably more than knows and has purchased drugs there before. You don’t buy drugs at the strangers house! 

The N-G needs to find a better way to word their articles to indicate that information is deliberately being withheld to protect the investigation instead of wording such that they have no clue who police are looking for. 

jparks wrote 6 hours 11 min ago

"They obviously know the man they're looking for".  

If they did, they should post a previous mug shot of him, or a class picture from a yearbook, or a selfie posted on his Facebook account, or his height, weight, facial hair, tatoos, or his.....

"You don't buy drugs at the strangers house!"

Good for you. You are obviously not an addict.  If you were you would know an addict would attempt to swim across a river filled with alligators to get a needed fix.  "A strangers house"?  Seriously?

 

social justice warrior wrote 11 hours 10 min ago

When   it comes time for trial the victim will not be willing to testify.

 

The gun case will go away

 

the drug case will stay.

 

No reason to be upset over this.  Just a business dispute that could not be handled by the Better Business Ass.

 

Just reset the shot clock back to zero and move on.

BruckJr wrote 7 hours 50 min ago

Police are looking for the suspected seller.  Have they arrested the buyer?  