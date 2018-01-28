UPDATE: police looking for man who shot woman during drug deal

New Sunday:



Champaign police said a man left a woman with a serious wound after a shooting during a drug deal on Saturday night.



Lt. Nate Rath said at around 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of Harvard and McKinley. They discovered that the 18 year-old victim had gone to a home in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue to buy drugs. Once inside, the suspect pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her purse. The victim refused, and the man struck her with the gun, then shot her as she fled.



Police later searched the home and found evidence related to the shooting and the sale of drugs.



The suspect is a black man who is around 30 years old, 6'3" tall, weighs 225 pounds and has facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket.



If you have information on this crime, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.



-Tim Ditman



**



Original story Saturday:



CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting in north Champaign that injured a woman.

Preliminary information is that the woman was shot shortly after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street, near the intersection with North Willis Avenue. That's about a block west of Prospect Avenue.

Police are looking for a man believed responsible. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unavailable.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.



-Mary Schenk