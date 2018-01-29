Police searching for Rantoul credit union robber

RANTOUL — Rantoul police are on the scene of a robbery at Credit Union 1.

Police Chief Tony Brown said a man walked into the credit union about 10:20 a.m. Monday and demanded money. He was last seen heading south from the east door of the building.

UPDATE: Image of suspect in Rantoul credit union robbery. Story: https://t.co/brnR5fvOAs pic.twitter.com/A2KqVMkvoe — The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 29, 2018

The man’s image was captured on video camera.

He was described as a white male, age 30-40, with short hair or balding, wearing a green jacket with a white stripe. Brown said there was a red hoodie beneath the jacket.

He was also wearing blue jeans.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten said the man implied he had a weapon, although none could be seen.

There was no information on whether the man made off with any money.

More information when it becomes available.

