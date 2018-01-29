Salvation Army, DSC reach fundraising goals
Thanks to some generous holiday donors, the Salvation Army of Champaign County has some extra cash to cover expenses related to overflow from the area's overnight men's shelter.
Major Tom McDowell said this season's red kettle campaign has brought in around $531,000, eclipsing the goal of $520,000.
McDowell said the money helps with "unexpected" expenses like the men's shelter and also the agency's food pantry.
- Hear from Tom McDowell.
Meanwhile, Champaign-based Developmental Services Center has also met its holiday fundraising goal.
CEO Dale Morrissey says just under $166,000 have been raised for the Tree of Hope campaign, beating the goal of $165,000.
- Hear from Dale Morrissey.
The money raised supports DSC's mission of helping people with developmental disabilities.
Both campaigns are accepting donations through Wednesday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.