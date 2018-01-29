Salvation Army, DSC reach fundraising goals

Thanks to some generous holiday donors, the Salvation Army of Champaign County has some extra cash to cover expenses related to overflow from the area's overnight men's shelter.



Major Tom McDowell said this season's red kettle campaign has brought in around $531,000, eclipsing the goal of $520,000.



McDowell said the money helps with "unexpected" expenses like the men's shelter and also the agency's food pantry.

Meanwhile, Champaign-based Developmental Services Center has also met its holiday fundraising goal.



CEO Dale Morrissey says just under $166,000 have been raised for the Tree of Hope campaign, beating the goal of $165,000.

The money raised supports DSC's mission of helping people with developmental disabilities.



Both campaigns are accepting donations through Wednesday.