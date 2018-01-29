UI GEO files intent to strike notice
With a bargaining session scheduled for Tuesday, the graduate student union at the University of Illinois has officially started the strike countdown clock.
As expected, the Graduate Employees Organization filed intent to strike paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Monday. That starts a 10 day countdown until union members can legally walk off the job, like they did in 2009.
UI spokesperson Robin Kaler previously said the school was disappointed in the strike talks and was hopeful both sides could come to a fair contract.
