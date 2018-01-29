UPDATE: Arrest made in Rantoul credit union robbery

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Matthew Olivero, 41, of Rantoul, arrested Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, on charges of aggravated robbery.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.:

RANTOUL — Police arrested a 41-year-old Rantoul man Monday afternoon in connection with a robbery at a local credit union that morning.

Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said Matthew Olivero was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery about 4:40 p.m., when the METRO SWAT team served a search warrant at his residence in the Fountain Valley mobile-home park.

Police received numerous tips from people who had seen photos of the suspected robber on the Rantoul Press and News-Gazette websites and the police department’s Facebook page.

Olivero allegedly headed south after leaving the credit union. Brown said video footage from an area business showed a vehicle that appeared to be similar to the one parked at Olivero’s residence at the time of his arrest, although no license-plate number could be seen in the footage.

Brown said Olivero did not resist arrest. He was alone when the search warrant was issued.

Brown said Olivero allegedly made off with about $9,200 after walking into Credit Union 1 on Monday morning, implying he had a weapon and demanding money.

* * * * *

Original story, published 11 a.m. Monday:

RANTOUL — Rantoul police are on the scene of a robbery at Credit Union 1.

Police Chief Tony Brown said a man walked into the credit union about 10:20 a.m. Monday and demanded money. He was last seen heading south from the east door of the building.

UPDATE: Image of suspect in Rantoul credit union robbery. Story: https://t.co/brnR5fvOAs pic.twitter.com/A2KqVMkvoe — The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 29, 2018

The man’s image was captured on video camera.

He was described as a white male, age 30-40, with short hair or balding, wearing a green jacket with a white stripe. Brown said there was a red hoodie beneath the jacket. He was also wearing blue jeans.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten said the man implied he had a weapon, although none could be seen.

There was no information on whether the man made off with any money.

More information when it becomes available.