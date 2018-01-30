Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Marshal: Champaign church fire caused by electrical issue
| Subscribe

More Local

Marshal: Champaign church fire caused by electrical issue

Tue, 01/30/2018 - 2:53pm | Tim Ditman
Image Gallery:
Fire in rectory at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church
Fire in rectory at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church
» more
Photo by: Stephen Haas
Champaign and Urbana firefighters respond to a blaze Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in the rectory at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in downtown Champaign.

Other Related Content

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department said an electrical issue sparked a two-alarm fire last week that damaged a downtown church.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the blaze last Tuesday at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church started near a ventilation fan above a second-story restroom in the rectory. The fire is being called accidental. It was contained to the attic, and no one was hurt.

Daily services at the church resumed this week.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments