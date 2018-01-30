Marshal: Champaign church fire caused by electrical issue
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department said an electrical issue sparked a two-alarm fire last week that damaged a downtown church.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the blaze last Tuesday at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church started near a ventilation fan above a second-story restroom in the rectory. The fire is being called accidental. It was contained to the attic, and no one was hurt.
Daily services at the church resumed this week.
Comments
