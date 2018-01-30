Marshal: Champaign church fire caused by electrical issue

Image Gallery: Fire in rectory at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Champaign and Urbana firefighters respond to a blaze Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in the rectory at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in downtown Champaign. Other Related Content UPDATE: 'Thank God it didn't completely go up'

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department said an electrical issue sparked a two-alarm fire last week that damaged a downtown church.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the blaze last Tuesday at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church started near a ventilation fan above a second-story restroom in the rectory. The fire is being called accidental. It was contained to the attic, and no one was hurt.

Daily services at the church resumed this week.