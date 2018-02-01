Surplus space? Hardly

Photo by: Provided Customers wait in line to enter Champaign Surplus at 303 S. Neil St. on Thursday morning. Other Related Content Champaign Surplus leaving downtown location

CHAMPAIGN — Discounted inventory at Champaign Surplus drew a crowd this morning at its downtown location.

At 9 a.m. today, doors opened as the outdoor retail store kicked off a sale that saw everything in the shop marked down between 20 and 50 percent off. Once the inventory has been depleted, the location will permanently close.

Champaign Surplus' owners plan to re-open this spring at a different location in the city that has yet to be announced.