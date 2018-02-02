Tom's Mailbag publishes at 2 p.m. Fridays. Submit questions by clicking here.

A sampling of what's to come later today addresses the Jay Rosenstein situation:

“Why would (Champaign County State’s Attorney) Julia Rietz choose not to prosecute someone who violated the law? The law seems pretty clear that recording of any kind, not just while someone is actively urinating at a urinal, is prohibited. Do you believe this could become an issue when Ms. Rietz is up again for re-election (assuming she does run again)?”



Tom Kacich's response: Coincidentally this question came up in a New York Times story Thursday about how a silly controversy about pretend American Indian won’t go away at Illinois’ foremost institute of public higher education.

In that story Rietz was quoted as saying that in the past her office had prosecuted cases that involved cameras hidden in bathrooms or locker rooms “to record unknowing victims for the offenders’ sexual gratification.”

In this case she said, “While the arrest was technically appropriate, there was no evidence of such intent here.”

Today she added this explanation: “My job as state’s attorney is to make decisions in complicated cases and to explain those decisions to the public, a responsibility I have been honored to take on many times over the past 13 years and plan on continuing to do in the future.

“My job also is to appropriately use the limited resources we have in the criminal justice system to address crime in our community. We certainly could not charge every report that comes into our office. In this case, Mr. (Jay) Rosenstein was arrested on preliminary charges of Unauthorized Video Recording, a class 4 felony. An officer’s decision to arrest is separate from the prosecutor’s decision to file formal charges. The prosecutor must take into account the likelihood of success at trial based on the totality of the circumstances, including the question of criminal intent.”

Rietz reiterated that she charges “Unauthorized Video Recording in cases when offenders place hidden cameras in bathrooms, locker rooms or tanning salon rooms to record unknowing victims for the offenders’ sexual gratification. That is not the case in this situation. Taking on this case would have required using considerable resources in my office and in the local court system that are better used to address the many other issues facing our community, and the issues raised by Mr. Rosenstein’s actions can be appropriately addressed outside of the criminal justice system.”

As for whether this could be an issue if she runs again in 2020 (for what would be a fifth term), sure it could be an issue. So could hundreds of other decisions she’ll make over the next 2 1/2 years (and thousands she has made since 2004) but she won in 2016 over a good Republican candidate and got 57 percent of the vote. She survived worse situations than this one.

