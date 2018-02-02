Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Who was there in '93?

Fri, 02/02/2018 - 9:44am | Jim Rossow
Listen to Jim Turpin's call — and Loren Tate's celebration — of Andy Kaufmann's game-winning shot against Iowa in 1993.

Twenty-five years ago Sunday, Andy Kaufmann took a long pass from T.J. Wheeler and beat the buzzer — and the hated Hawkeyes — in one of the most memorable plays in Illinois basketball history.

Staff writer Bob Asmussen, who was covering the game for The News-Gazette, talked to the main players involved in the sequence for a story that will run as part of Sunday's "Whatever Happened To ..." package.

Asmussen also wants to know: Who was there?

If you were in the Assembly  Hall stands — and maybe on the floor afterward — that night, let us know by emailing sports@news-gazette.com. Tell us what you were up to then — and what you're up to now.

 

bigray wrote 5 hours 5 min ago

Why not include the video of this shot? I was watching on TV that night and it's awesome. I've also seen the video. It's one of those finishes I will never forget. Please consider adding the video. Thanks.