Who was there in '93?
Twenty-five years ago Sunday, Andy Kaufmann took a long pass from T.J. Wheeler and beat the buzzer — and the hated Hawkeyes — in one of the most memorable plays in Illinois basketball history.
Staff writer Bob Asmussen, who was covering the game for The News-Gazette, talked to the main players involved in the sequence for a story that will run as part of Sunday's "Whatever Happened To ..." package.
Asmussen also wants to know: Who was there?
If you were in the Assembly Hall stands — and maybe on the floor afterward — that night, let us know by emailing sports@news-gazette.com. Tell us what you were up to then — and what you're up to now.
Thx to Mark Jones for his photos that help tell our story of Andy Kaufmann's shot in '93. Here is @IlliniMBB Lou Henson's postgame press conference w/veteran #Illini beat writers @MarkTupper, @JohnSupinie & @sbatt79 in the first 2 rows.#WhateverHappenedTo pic.twitter.com/HzGfPYpAN9
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 1, 2018
WHO WAS THERE? When #Illini Andy Kaufmann beat the buzzer and #Iowa on Feb. 4, 1993, it seemed everyone stormed the court. 'Andy did get squished, @deonthomas25 tells @BobAsmussen. 'I thought we broke his arm.'#WhateverHappenedTo #ComingSunday pic.twitter.com/ZAy0fwGMFi
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 2, 2018
Did you know? @news-gazette photographer, trying to beat deadline, left the #Illini game in the 2nd half and missed Andy Kaufmann's shot for the ages in '93. Contributor Rick Widmer saved our bacon by providing a celebration shot. #WhateverHappenedTo pic.twitter.com/ud3uXGW87x
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 2, 2018
For our annual 'Whatever Happened To ...' in Sunday's N-G, @BobAsmussen writes on the 25th anniversary of @IlliniMBB Andy Kaufmann's game-winning shot vs. Iowa. Thx to #Illini TJ Wheeler for re-enacting the pass at @StateFarmCenter. 'T.J. threw it pefectly,' Kaufmannn said pic.twitter.com/8FKlInEoKP
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 1, 2018
Did you know Part II? On his game-winning pass to Andy Kaufmann in '93, #Illini T.J. Wheeler tells @BobAsmussen he might have stepped on the end line. Today, with replay, the basket might have been waved off.#WhateverHappenedTo pic.twitter.com/vFYw6CHdNc
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 2, 2018
Comments
