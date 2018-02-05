Champaign house fire damages attic
Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze this morning on the northeast side of the city.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says firefighters were called to the single story home at 1213 Crispus Dr. around 3:50 a.m.
Smith says the flames were contained to the attic, but he says there was water damage to some parts of house and minimal smoke damage.
He says there were two people in the home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries. Smith says one person inside the home called 9-1-1 to report the blaze.
A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.
Comments
