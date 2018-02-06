Crashes bog down I-74 in Champaign County
Illinois State Police are responding to several crashes on Interstate 74 between Mahomet and St. Joseph this morning.
Monday night's snow has created hazardous travel conditions in some areas. Police say you should use caution when traveling through the area, expect delays, or use alternate routes.
