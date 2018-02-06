Shelby County under a winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service says Shelby County is under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Light snow will begin moving into the area early this evening, before mixing with freezing rain around midnight, and then changing to all freezing rain.
Travel difficulties are expected, especially Wednesday morning. So be sure to slow down and use caution while driving.
