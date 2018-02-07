No serious injury in train vs. car accident

CHAMPAIGN — A Maywood man whose car was hit in a rail yard north of Champaign on Tuesday night was not injured.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga said that Jefferson Pettis, 82, was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the accident, which happened about 8:45 p.m.

Mennenga said Pettis apparently thought he was turning down a street in the rail yard, when he was actually on railroad right-of-way near the north-south railroad tracks.

The area is north of Wilbur Avenue and east of North Market Street in unincorporated Champaign.

"He became confused and was turning around," Mennenga said.

The Canadian National freight train hit his car, which was not fully on the tracks, Mennenga said. "He was not injured from the accident."

Pettis was issued a ticket for operating on railroad right-of-way, the lieutenant said.