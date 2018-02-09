No serious injuries in semi crash on I-74 near Danville

DANVILLE - Police say a couple from Virginia were not injured when the semitrailer tractor truck they were in overturned near Danville late Thursday.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum said just after 11 p.m. Zafar Kulmetov, 25, was headed west on Interstate 74, just west of the Lynch Road exit, when a trailer tire blew.

The truck and trailer overturned, spilling the contents on to the highway and blocking both westbound lanes.

Kulmetov and his 25-year-old female passenger, both of Virginia Beach, Va., were wearing seat belts.

No tickets were issued and the highway was back open by about 3:45 a.m., police reported.