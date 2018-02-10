UPDATED: winter weather advisory issued for East Central Illinois
New 4:08 p.m. Saturday:
The rest of East Central Illinois, including Champaign and Vermilion counties, have been added to the winter weather advisory.
**
Original story 2:42 p.m. Saturday:
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
Two to five inches of snow are possible, leading to hazardous travel conditions.
In the Champaign area, WDWS weatherman Greg Soulje says one to two inches of snow are possible on Saturday night, then another one to two inches are possible on Sunday.
