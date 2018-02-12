Smoke in cockpit forces plane's return to Willard
The executive director of Willard Airport in Savoy said an American Eagle plane had to return to the airport this morning after smoke got into the cockpit.
Gene Cossey said the plane, which departed from Willard this morning, landed without incident and was brought back to the terminal. He said 35 passengers onboard got off the plane at that time.
Cossey said the smoke in cockpit cleared up once it was vented.
He said it appears that oil got on the auxillary power unit near the cargo area outside the cockpit.
Cossey said there was no physical issue with the plane and no one needed medical attention.
