Dense fog expected through Thursday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.
A separate advisory covers Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile. So when driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
