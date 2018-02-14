Dense fog expected through Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.



A separate advisory covers Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.



Visibility could drop to one-quarter mile. So when driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.