UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended for Ford and Iroquois counties

Thursday 11 a.m. Update

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for Ford and Iroquois counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday 5:30 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Original

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.



A separate advisory covers Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.



