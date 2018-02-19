Flood watch for Ford and Iroquois counties
|
The National Weather Service says that Ford and Iroquois counties are under a flood watch from late Monday evening through late Tuesday night.
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected between Monday and Wednesday. Expect area wide rainfall totals of more than an inch, with many areas potentially receiving 2 to 4 inches.
The ground remains frozen, therefore much of the rain will result in a rapid runoff.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.