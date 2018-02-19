LIVE! Schlarman reaches state

Schlarman is headed to the Class 1A state finals.

The Hilltoppers (31-1) beat previously unbeaten Annawan 43-36 on Monday night in a Class 1A super-sectional game at Pontia. Monticello (23-4) takes on Chicago Harlan (24-7) at 8 p.m. in a 2A super-sectional game at Pontiac.

Preps sports coordinator Colin Likas is inside the gymnasium at Pontiac and providing updates from tonight's two Elite Eight games.

Follow along right here to see if Schlarman and Monticello can advance to the state tournament.

Class 1A Super-Sectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan

Halftime: Schlarman 20, Annawan 18

A turnover-filled first half went to the Hilltoppers thanks to seven points apiece from Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown. Peoples didn't score until the second quarter, but was helping out in a multitude of other ways. She had two steals and three assists on Schlarman's first three scoring plays.

Jayde VanHyfte has 10 points for the Bravettes. As expected, she's been a difficult force to stop in the paint. However, she and Peoples both carry two fouls into the second half.

The crowd has been electric tonight, with solid student sections for both sides. There's a kid dressed as a T-Rex on the Annawan side, and a flock of shirtless, painted males on the Schlarman end.

Here are some tweets from the first half.

In Pontiac for a pair of super-sectional girls’ basketball games. The first is a 1A tilt between @SchlarmanHoops and Annawan, and the second is a 2A showdown between @SagesAthletics and Chicago Harlan #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/chsl4fCD8L — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 19, 2018

That was not the most visually pleasing first quarter. A lot of turnovers and very few shot attempts. @SchlarmanHoops leads Annawan 6-5 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

Peoples with a bank-in mid-ranger jumper just before the halftime buzzer puts @SchlarmanHoops up 20-18 over Annawan. Peoples and Brown with 7 each for the Hilltoppers, VanHyfte with 10 for the Bravettes #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

END THIRD QUARTER: Schlarman 34, Annawan 30

Schlarman will have to deal with some foul trouble in the fourth quarter. Sydney Gouard has four fouls, while Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown each have three.

Peoples has 14 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jayde VanHyfte (12 points) and Kendall Gripp (11 points) pace the Bravettes.

FINAL: Schlarman 43, Annawan 36

Anaya Peoples tallied 26 points as the Hilltoppers upended the defending state champions in Pontiac.

Schlarman led 39-36 when Peoples calmly sank a quartet of free throws with less than 45 seconds to play. The Bravettes tallied just six points in the final quarter as the Hilltoppers avenged a December defeat against Annawan.

Kendall Gripp finished with 15 points for Annawan, while Jayden VanHyfte added 14. Annawan's last loss before tonight was to Schlarman in December 2016.

Schlarman will square off against the winner of a super-sectional between Lewistown and Lebanon at the state semifinals in Normal on Friday. This is Schlarman's first trip to the state semis.

Monticello will take on Chicago Harlan next in a Class 2A super-sectional.

HALFTIME: Monticello 26, Harlan 19

After a slow first quarter in this Class 2A super-sectional, the Sages turned it on in the second period and hold a seven-point advantage.

Zanna Myers tallied 10 points for Monticello, while Tatum McCall added seven. Aquila Anderson deposited seven points for the Falcons, while Teneil Robertson added six.

Monticello seeks its first trip to the state semifinals and will need to continue holding Robertson in check. Outside a spurt in the first quarter, the speedy guard has been limited by the Sages.

FINAL: Harlan 55, Monticello 36

Monticello's season ends one win away from Redbird Arena.

Despite holding a seven-point lead at halftime, Harlan quickly cut into the Sages' advantage, ending Monticello's season with a 23-5 record.

Tatum McCall scored 15 points for the Sages as foul trouble hindered Monticello in the second half.

Here are some tweets from early on.

.@SagesAthletics and Harlan on the floor ahead of their 2A super-sectional #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/CY6ND3APda — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

Robertson checks in at just 5-foot-3 for Harlan, but is very quick. She just blew by three @SagesAthletics defenders to set up free throws for a teammate #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

Harlan is willing to fire a shot from the moon, it seems. Big contrast to @SagesAthletics and their patient style. Still, Harlan ahead 7-4 early #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

After a quarter, Harlan leads @SagesAthletics 15-8. Anderson with 7, Robertson with 6 for the Falcons. A quartet of Sages has 2 apiece #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

.@SagesAthletics fighting back in a big way. McCall with a trey, Myers and steal and score, then Myers with a three. Suddenly 16-15 Monticello #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

At half, @SagesAthletics leads Harlan 26-19. Myers with 10 points, McCall with seven for the Sages, who made a major push in that second quarter. Much more organized and playing a cleaner game #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) February 20, 2018

.