LIVE! Schlarman reaches state
LIVE! Schlarman reaches state

Mon, 02/19/2018 - 9:24pm | The News-Gazette
Image Gallery:
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
1A Girls Supersectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan
Schlarman's team, including Sydney Gouard (3), right, Destiny Dye (32) and Tannah Ceader (10 )head to get the plaque after winning a Classs 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
  • Video
    Hitting the road with the Schlarman girls&#039; basketball team

Schlarman is headed to the Class 1A state finals.

The Hilltoppers (31-1) beat previously unbeaten Annawan 43-36 on Monday night in a Class 1A super-sectional game at Pontia. Monticello (23-4) takes on Chicago Harlan (24-7) at 8 p.m. in a 2A super-sectional game at Pontiac.

Preps sports coordinator Colin Likas is inside the gymnasium at Pontiac and providing updates from tonight's two Elite Eight games.

Follow along right here to see if Schlarman and Monticello can advance to the state tournament.

Class 1A Super-Sectional: Schlarman vs. Annawan

Halftime: Schlarman 20, Annawan 18

A turnover-filled first half went to the Hilltoppers thanks to seven points apiece from Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown. Peoples didn't score until the second quarter, but was helping out in a multitude of other ways. She had two steals and three assists on Schlarman's first three scoring plays.

Jayde VanHyfte has 10 points for the Bravettes. As expected, she's been a difficult force to stop in the paint. However, she and Peoples both carry two fouls into the second half.

The crowd has been electric tonight, with solid student sections for both sides. There's a kid dressed as a T-Rex on the Annawan side, and a flock of shirtless, painted males on the Schlarman end.

Here are some tweets from the first half.

 

                END THIRD QUARTER: Schlarman 34, Annawan 30                

Schlarman will have to deal with some foul trouble in the fourth quarter. Sydney Gouard has four fouls, while Anaya Peoples and Capria Brown each have three.

Peoples has 14 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jayde VanHyfte (12 points) and Kendall Gripp (11 points) pace the Bravettes.

FINAL: Schlarman 43, Annawan 36

Anaya Peoples tallied 26 points as the Hilltoppers upended the defending state champions in Pontiac.

Schlarman led 39-36 when Peoples calmly sank a quartet of free throws with less than 45 seconds to play. The Bravettes tallied just six points in the final quarter as the Hilltoppers avenged a December defeat against Annawan.

Kendall Gripp finished with 15 points for Annawan, while Jayden VanHyfte added 14. Annawan's last loss before tonight was to Schlarman in December 2016.

Schlarman will square off against the winner of a super-sectional between Lewistown and Lebanon at the state semifinals in Normal on Friday. This is Schlarman's first trip to the state semis.

Monticello will take on Chicago Harlan next in a Class 2A super-sectional.

HALFTIME: Monticello 26, Harlan 19

After a slow first quarter in this Class 2A super-sectional, the Sages turned it on in the second period and hold a seven-point advantage.

Zanna Myers tallied 10 points for Monticello, while Tatum McCall added seven. Aquila Anderson deposited seven points for the Falcons, while Teneil Robertson added six.

Monticello seeks its first trip to the state semifinals and will need to continue holding Robertson in check. Outside a spurt in the first quarter, the speedy guard has been limited by the Sages.

 FINAL: Harlan 55, Monticello 36 

 Monticello's season ends one win away from Redbird Arena.

Despite holding a seven-point lead at halftime, Harlan quickly cut into the Sages' advantage, ending Monticello's season with a 23-5 record.

Tatum McCall scored 15 points for the Sages as foul trouble hindered Monticello in the second half.

Here are some tweets from early on.

 

 

