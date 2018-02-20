2 legends, Krauss and Nelson, coming back

Image Gallery: Alison Krauss at the Virginia Theater 2011 » more Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Before the Alison Krauss concert at the Virginia Theater, Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011.

CHAMPAIGN — Local legend Alison Krauss and “Red Headed Stranger” Willie Nelson will be coming together to the State Farm Center.

The duo’s concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. May 22. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Krauss’ new album, “Windy City,” is her first effort away from her band Union Station in a decade. The album has received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations. She has won seven Country Music Association Awards and 27 Grammy Awards,

Nelson, with a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of “Crazy” and “Stardust.”

He headlined Champaign’s initial Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985.



