2 legends, Krauss and Nelson, coming back
CHAMPAIGN — Local legend Alison Krauss and “Red Headed Stranger” Willie Nelson will be coming together to the State Farm Center.
The duo’s concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. May 22. Tickets will be on sale soon.
Krauss’ new album, “Windy City,” is her first effort away from her band Union Station in a decade. The album has received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations. She has won seven Country Music Association Awards and 27 Grammy Awards,
Nelson, with a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of “Crazy” and “Stardust.”
He headlined Champaign’s initial Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.