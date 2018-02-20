Flames consume Fairland mobile home

No one was hurt as flames consumed a mobile home Tuesday in Fairland, an unincorporated community just south of the Champaign-Douglas county line.



Villa Grove Assistant Fire Chief Ross Elston said crews were called to 701 North Front Street at around 10:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time of the fire but got out unharmed. The Red Cross is now assisting them.



There was no word on a cause of the blaze.