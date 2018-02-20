Flames consume Fairland mobile home
|
No one was hurt as flames consumed a mobile home Tuesday in Fairland, an unincorporated community just south of the Champaign-Douglas county line.
Villa Grove Assistant Fire Chief Ross Elston said crews were called to 701 North Front Street at around 10:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time of the fire but got out unharmed. The Red Cross is now assisting them.
There was no word on a cause of the blaze.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.